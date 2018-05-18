First Photos and Key Art for ‘Charmed’ Reboot Revealed

We’ve seen a small photo of the Charmed Ones, but new photos have been released that really put the witch sisters in the spotlight.

The new photos are direct from the CW Upfronts and feature Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Mel (Melonie Diaz) against a familiar backdrop, not to mention the key item they’re holding. The backdrop in two of them seems to be the large window in the attic of Halliwell Manor, though it won’t be called that in the reboot.

Halliwell Manor was the residence of the Charmed sisters called home in the original show. It was in the family for generations and held significance thanks to being built on land that held a spiritual Nexus, and the Charmed Ones had to defend it from evil on more than one occasion.

That residence is also important due to what they are holding in the photo, which is the Book of Shadows. Granted, it could have a different name in the new version, but the original is a magical tome passed down from generation to generation and includes a wealth of information on conjuring spells, fighting demons, and other magical entities. The book was originally created by the Warren family (specifically Melinda Warren), but we don’t know if that will be kept in the rebooted version.

In another shot, the trio can be seen embracing and reciting a spell, and they have some backup in Rupert Evans. He could end up being their Whitelighter, but only time will tell.

While things will be different, this image is still very reminiscent of the original series, and hopefully, that same feeling will be present in the new version as well.

You can check out the new image in the photo above, and the official description can be found below.

“After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Carter Covington are also listed as executive producers on the project.

Charmed stars Melone Diaz (Mel Pruitt), Madeleine Mantock (Macy), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), Rupert Evans (Harry), Ellen Tamaki (Nico), Ser’Darius Blain (Galvin), and Charlie Gillespie (Brian).

There is currently no release date for the Charmed reboot, but it will air on the CW later this year.