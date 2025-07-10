The Boys Season 5 Is the Last & Best Chance to Debut One Missing Character 3 Years After He Was First Teased

One comic character first teased in The Boys season 3 only has one last chance to finally make his live-action debut in the series’ upcoming fifth and final season. The Boys season 5 has just wrapped filming ahead of its 2026 premiere, and will be wrapping up the main story featuring the titular Boys team’s fight against Vought and the corporation’s manufactured superheroes, including the newly-deputized Homelander (Antony Starr). Despite being the show’s final chapter, The Boys season 5 could debut new Supes, and this may include one who was first teased three years ago.

The Boys season 4 ended with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) acquiring incredible superpowers, which he used to kill Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and steal a virus that selectively targets Supes, and with President Steven Calhoun (David Andrews) declaring martial law and deputizing Homelander and his twisted superhuman army. The Boys have been taken captive, so season 5 is gearing up to be a seriously dramatic conclusion to the popular Amazon Prime Video series. The upcoming season could take more risks than ever before, including introducing one of the comics’ most controversial characters.

Blarney Cock Was Teased in The Boys Season 3

One of the wildest choices that The Boys season 5 could make would be to introduce Blarney Cock to live-action. First seen in 2006’s The Boys #4: Cherry Part 1 in the comic series, Blarney Cock is the son of Queen Maeve and Old Legend who was raised in a Vought orphanage. He was then shipped to the United States and recruited by Vought when his flight powers emerged. He was introduced as a member of the young team, Teenage Kix, who are watched by the Boys as they engage in a night of orgies and debauchery at a brothel.

Many may have missed the fact that the appearance of Jamie the hamster in The Boys season 3, episode 4, “Glorious Five Year Plan,” actually teased Blarney Cock’s live-action debut. One of the debaucherous acts that Blarney Cock routinely engaged in in the comic series involved a gerbil or hamster, which referenced the fictitious act of “gerbiling.” This involved a participant inserting a gerbil into one’s rectum to gain sexual pleasure, which Blarney Cock enjoyed up to the moment of his death at the hands of the comics’ Wee Hughie – Hugh Campbell played by Jack Quaid in live-action.

In The Boys‘ live-action adaptation, Jamie is a hamster that has been injected with Compound V, making him the first animal with superpowers. His abilities include the flight powers harbored by Blarney Cock in the comic series, and he uses this to make quick work of Russian soldiers before escaping the lab where the Boys find Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). Jamie’s appearance in The Boys season 3 perfectly sets up Blarney Cock’s debut, which could even bring Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) back to the series following her departure at the end of season 3.

Why The Boys Season 5 Is the Perfect Place For Blarney Cock to Debut

In “Glorious Five Year Plan” back in 2022, Jamie the hamster flew out of the Russian compound, and hasn’t been seen since. It would be great to see him return in The Boys season 5, especially if this is alongside Blarney Cock. Since season 5 is The Boys’ final instalment, this is the last chance for the main show to debut Blarney Cock, although spinoffs such as Gen V, the animated Diabolical series, and upcoming shows such as The Boys: Mexico and Vought Rising could feature the controversial character.

Queen Maeve has been absent from The Boys since she faked her death and went into hiding as Maggie Shaw with her girlfriend, Elena (Nicola Correia-Damude), at the end of season 3. Despite her departure, she should still have an impact on the events of The Boys‘ final season, given her prominence earlier on. Introducing Blarney Cock would be a fantastic way to hark back to Queen Maeve, while this could also mark the on-screen debut of the Teenage Kix team, who have been mentioned in the series, but never actually seen.

Blarney Cock’s sexual preferences, especially those involving Jamie the hamster, would be far from the most obscene thing seen in The Boys. In fact, Blarney Cock would be the perfect surprise-factor character for the show’s final season, and since Paul Reiser has confirmed his return as The Legend in The Boys season 5, his son from the comic series could also make his live-action debut. The Boys season 5 doesn’t yet have a scheduled release date, but is expected to hit our screens in 2026, while Gen V season 2 will premiere on September 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

