Charmed Season 2 Finale Synopsis Revealed

The second season of The CW‘s Charmed reboot is coming to a close on May 1, and the network has released the official synopsis for the episode, which is titled “Unsafe Space.” A play on “safe space,” not just the cultural terminology but the name of the complex where the charmed ones and basically every other major character who has populated theshow’s second season come together, “Unsafe Space” promises to wrap up some season-long plots, including The Faction’s attack on the magical world as well as the relationship that has been on and off between Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Harry (Rupert Evans) all season long.

The episode will also reintroduce Ruby (Bethany Brown), Mel’s kinda-sorta girlfriend who hasn’t been seen in-series since “Breaking the Cycle,” an episode that aired in February. The series has, more recently, kinda/sorta seemes to suggest that Mel might have some attraction to Abigael (Poppy Drayton).

SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and Christina Piña.

It seems possible that the episode title could suggest that Safe Space won’t be a part of the show’s third-season dynamic. If so, it will be the third straight season where the show essentially started over; last season, the sisters faked their deaths amid the destruction of The Elders. AbigaelCharmed airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Dynasty on The CW. “Unsafe Space” will debut on May 1.