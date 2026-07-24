Adult Swim Renews President Curtis For Second Season Before Series Premiere

Rick and Morty has already been confirmed for twelve seasons, but it seems that the beloved Adult Swim duo might have some competition. President Curtis is set to arrive on Cartoon Network this weekend, focusing on the animated Commander-in-Chief as he deals with some unique problems all his own. Before the first episode of the spin-off makes its way to the cable network, Adult Swim has confirmed at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that the Keith David-starring series is coming back for a second round. President Curtis has been renewed for a second season, and here’s what you need to know.

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In a new report from the outlet Deadline, Adult Swim President shared the good news that the animated President would return for season two. Michael Ouweleen seemed ecstatic to share the news by stating, “President Curtis quickly proved himself worthy of another term! With Keith David’s inimitably endearing performance and the creatives of Dan (Harmon), James (Siciliano), and the entire show team, this series and this President are what the people need more of – even if they don’t know it yet.” The Cartoon Network programming block doesn’t normally renew series before they premiere, though it’s clear that Warner Bros is confident that President Curtis has the goods.

The Cartoon Commander-In-Chief

Warner Bros

While the first season hasn’t arrived yet, ComicBook.com’s own Nick Valdez had the chance to check out the series for his own review. Scoring it a “4 out of 5,” the series seems to shine when Keith David is in charge of steering the ship, though it does suffer from getting the cast to gel in the earlier episodes. It’s clear that there is serious potential when it comes to President Curtis, though it might take an additional season or two before it is finally firing on all cylinders. If nothing else, this spin-off certainly appears to be looking to have better footing than Rick and Morty: The Anime, according to fans.

For those who need a refresher on President Curtis, the Keith David-voiced character has been a part of the series since first making an appearance in season one. While not appearing nearly as much as the likes of Jerry, Beth, and Summer, Curtis would routinely swing back into the spotlight, typically whenever the United States was facing a threat that needed Rick Sanchez’s help in eliminating. Adult Swim has already confirmed that while the President is handling his own adventures in the spin-off, Rick and Morty’s upcoming season nine finale will bridge the gap between the two series. Luckily, readers won’t need to wait long to see how the two stories align as both air this Sunday, July 26th.

What do you think of President Curtis winning another term? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Deadline