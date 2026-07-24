Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Confirms Its Return With New Preview

Cartoon Network’s return to the park that employs Mordecai and Rigby has been a successful one, as Regular Show: The Lost Tapes has taken the cable network and the streaming world by storm. Following the first several episodes hitting the screen, many Regular Show enthusiasts were left wondering when we might see the series return. Luckily, as a part of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, not only did J.G. Quintel confirm when we can expect The Lost Tapes to return, but the animator has also shared a new look at footage from the new installments arriving this fall.

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The official Regular Show Instagram account shared that Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is set to return on Cartoon Network and HBO Max this September. However, certain audiences worldwide will have the chance to check out the new installments earlier than animation enthusiasts in the U.S. Worldwide, Cartoon Network and HBO Max will see the comeback on September 7th. In the West, however, Mordecai and Rigby followers will have the chance to see the spin-off’s return on Cartoon Network on September 19th, with the episodes hitting HBO Max and Hulu weeks later on October 11th. While all of the details surrounding the upcoming installments have yet to be revealed, you can check out a hilarious preview of multiple segments below.

The Lost Tapes Change The Game

Cartoon Network

For those who might not have checked out Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, the side story has created a brilliant way of acting as something of a prequel and sequel to the original series. The original series finale saw Pops making the ultimate sacrifice to defeat his brother, Anti-Pops. With both brothers being hurled into the sun, The Lost Tapes immediately starts in the afterlife, showing us that the original series was actually Pops watching Mordecai and Rigby’s misadventures from beyond the grave. Unfortunately, Pops wears out the original VHS tapes, looking for new ones to pass the time, kicking off the spin-off that is taking place at different times throughout the original series.

Despite mostly sticking to the park employees’ past, The Lost Tapes has still stuck with the hilarious formula that made the original Regular Show such a big hit. Most of Mordecai and Rigby’s adventures start out mundane enough, but eventually raise the stakes to potentially threaten the entire universe. While the spin-off hasn’t been confirmed for eight seasons like the main series, The Lost Tapes has been confirmed to house forty episodes total, meaning there are quite a few more animated stories to look forward to in this universe.

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