“Be Fun If It Happens” Dungeon Crawler Carl Fans Already Know Who the Next Cast Member Should Be

There is no doubt that Peacock’s Dungeon Crawler Carl television series is one of the most eagerly anticipated series on the horizon. Thanks to the wild popularity of the novel series written by Matt Dinniman, Dungeon Crawler Carl has become a full-on pop culture phenomenon with its story about a man (Carl) who is unexpectedly thrust into a sadistic game of survival along with his ex’s prize-winning show cat Princess Donut and televised across the galaxy by the alien corporation responsible for the destruction of the Earth and just about everyone in it. That popularity makes the stakes pretty high for the Peacock series and while one major hurdle has already been cleared with the casting of audiobook narrator Jeff Hays as Donut, there are many more beloved characters left to cast—but fans already know who should be next.

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After the news that Hays had officially been cast as Donut in the Dungeon Crawler Carl adaptation—news that makes Hays the first official cast member for the series—fans took to social media to express their excitement as well as some suggestions that Hays should do as he does in the audiobooks and provide voices for a number of other characters in the series. However, the announcement also came with fans chiming in on who else should be cast and one name keeps coming up: Seth MacFarlane as System AI, the artificial intelligence that runs the dungeon. It’s a casting that one fan on Reddit said would “be fun if it happens” and honestly, we think it’s a pretty great idea.

Seth MacFarlane Would Be an Inspired Choice for System AI

The idea that MacFarlane could end up cast in the series isn’t actually terribly far-fetched. MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions acquired the rights to adapt Dungeon Crawler Carl along with Universal International Studios back in August 2024 and it’s not uncommon for MacFarlane to have a role in projects his production company is involved with. MacFarlane also has a very dynamic, distinctive voice that many fans think is absolutely perfect for System AI. The character is a little snarky and makes some hilarious (and disturbing) comments throughout the book. It’s a solid character that MacFarlane would have a lot of fun with and fans can easily “see” him as the voice behind the iconic “New Achievement” declaration the AI makes.

The idea of MacFarlane as System AI does seem like a pretty solid idea and it certainly helps that fans are behind it. However, not everyone thinks that it would be perfect casting. Fans also have strongly suggested that Alan Tudyk would be a brilliant System AI, something that would free up another character for MacFarlane and fans seem pretty set on the idea that MacFarlane should lend his voice to a character. In fact, if MacFarlane isn’t cast as System AI, they think he’d be a great Mordecai.

Ultimately, we will just have to wait to see how the rest of the expansive voice cast comes together for Dungeon Crawler Carl. While MacFarlane feels like a great System AI fan cast, as fans rightly point out there are a lot of great characters in the book and the casting of Hays has already going a long way in earning fan trust that they will get the rest of the roles right as well—and that would be the best “New Achievement” of them all.

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