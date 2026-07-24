Ralph W. Hemecker, Director of The Flash, X-Files, & Once Upon a Time, Dies at 65

Ralph W. Hemecker, a director, writer, and producer who has worked on a number of very popular TV shows and movies over the last several decades, has passed away at the age of 65. As reported by Deadline, the director died in his California home on July 10. His passing was confirmed by his family, although his cause of death has not been given.

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Hemecker has directed myriad major titles, from the cult classic fairytale-oriented TV show Once Upon a Time and its spinoff series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland to other fan favorites like CW’s The Flash, The X-Files, Witchblade, and Blue Bloods. His most recent project, the movie Breed of Greed, was released in 2025.

RIP Ralph W. Hemecker (1961-2026)

Hemecker’s contributions, particularly when it comes to television, were considerable. Although it is just one example, Once Upon A Time is certainly high on that list. The unique story, which saw storybook characters entering the real world, all with their memories wiped and living as regular people, captured audience’s attention and ran for an impressive seven years, from 2011 to 2018. Even now, just a few years shy of a decade since that show ended, the series remains a beloved fan favorite and continues to make the rounds in edits online.

Hemecker directed a total of 28 episodes of Once Upon A Time, making it the second highest show that he contributed to most, beaten out by the Emmy-nominated popular police procedural series Blue Bloods. For that show, Hemecker directed a total of 31 episodes, spanning all 14 seasons of the show and just as many years. Hemecker was also a writer for Breed of Greed and a writer for Witchblade, for which he also served as showrunner and executive producer for two seasons.

Already, tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans, including many key cast and crew members from Once Upon a Time. Star of the show Lana Parrilla, who played Regina/the Evil Queen, posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account last week, calling Hemecker “…one of the kindest, most generous souls I’ve ever known. One of Once Upon a Time’s defining directors. A truly passionate, beautiful man and my dear friend.” She ended the tribute by saying, “You will be deeply missed, forever remembered and always loved.”

Executive producer of Once Upon A Time Adam Horowitz posted a tribute to his X account as well, this one co-written by Horowitz and fellow Once Upon A Time executive producer Eddy Kitsis. That post reads, “Ralph Hemecker was a great friend, partner, and a true artist. His contribution to ONCE UPON A TIME was immeasurable and he will be missed more than words can express. Adam & Eddy.”

It’s clear that Hemecker’s passing has touched many in the industry, and he will no doubt be remembered for his many contributions to numerous popular, beloved shows.

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