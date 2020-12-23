Charmed Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released

✖

The CW has released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Charmed. Like most other shows on The CW, Charmed ended its season on an uncertain note, since its planned finale did not get a chance to film before production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March. Its season finale aired last week, with Julian promising his magic-hating aunt that he would bring her Macy. At the end of season one, the Charmed Ones had to fake their deaths and move to "Safe Space," a magic-friendly office park-type community in another city. By the end of season two, Safe Space was...well, unsafe.

That sets us up for another likely major status quo change...y'know -- once the planned season two finale finally airs. After a season without a girlfriend (for the most part, at least), Mel will apparently be facing questions about finding the love of her life in season three, kind of like Macy did this time around. Will her love interest turn out to be a bad guy too? Well, let's find out.

You can check out the teaser, and the season's synopsis, below.

At the end of season two, the Charmed Ones and the magical world find themselves in certain peril as Julian affirmed to Aunt Vivienne that “whatever it takes,” he would bring her Macy (Madeleine Mantock). Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy’s newly cemented romance hangs in the balance after Harry asked Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to use her new power to change his feelings for her sister. With Mel’s (Melonie Diaz) relationship with Ruby at an impasse, will Mel ever find true love? And is the destruction of the sisterhood inevitable, or will the Charmed Ones conquer the Conqueror? The answers to these questions will unfold in season three and chart a whole new journey for the Charmed Ones as Maggie pursues her career ambitions, Macy returns to her science roots, and Mel's activism is reignited.

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O’Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin) and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).

Charmed will come back with new episodes beginning on January 24, airing on Sunday nights after Batwoman. In the meantime, you can find existing episodes on The CW's website.