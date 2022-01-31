Charmed Season 4 Trailer Introduces New Witch

Last season on The CW’s Charmed, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) found themselves without their third sister Macy (Madeleine Mantock), who died after destroying the Whispering Evil who had taken over her body and, unfortunately, irreparably damaged herself in the process. But a new Charmed One is on their way for Season 4 and now, in a new trailer for the show’s fourth season, we’re getting our first look.

In the new trailer for Season 4 of the series, we see Mel and Maggie learn of the existence of a new Charmed One, even as they struggle to deal with the loss of Macy. It was previously announced that Lucy Barrett had been cast in the role of the new Charmed One, though key details around the character—including her name, her powers, and her connection to Mel and Maggie—have not yet been revealed. What we can tell from this new trailer is that Mel and Maggie are surprised by her existence, and she seems just as surprised by theirs while Harry (Rupert Evans) seems especially wary. It also appears that the arrival of this new Charmed One couldn’t come at a better time with a new threat on the horizon that requires the Power of Three once again. You can check out the trailer for yourself and then read on for the official Season 4 description of Charmed.

https://youtu.be/M1bm5ICATdw

“After the tragic death of their sister, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) struggle to get back on their feet until a fateful encounter with the new Charmed One (Barrett) reawakens the Power of Three…and their sisterhood,” reads the official description for Season 4. “But who is this mysterious young artist from Philadelphia, and why was she — of all people — chosen to take on the mantle of a Charmed One? Could she be their long-lost sister? Or is she something else entirely?”

“To uncover the truth behind this new threat, they’ll need to rely on old allies Harry (Rupert Evans), Jordan (Jordan Donica), Josefina (Mareya Salazar) and Ruby (Bethany Brown), as well as unexpected new ones — Roxie (Shi Ne Nielson), the beguiling owner of magical nightclub The Blue Camellia, and Dev (Kapil Talwalkar), a popular performer at the club,” the description continues. “And the Charmed Ones will need all of the help they can get, because whoever is coming after them has a plan. And if it succeeds, it will mean the end of the Power of Three…forever.”

Mantock, who played Macy for the first three seasons of Charmed, departed the series at the end of Season 3, making the announcement just prior to the airing of the series finale.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock said in a statement at the time. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Charmed returns for its fourth season on Friday, March 11th at 8/7c on The CW.