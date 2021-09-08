Charmed Season 4 Casts Lucy Barrett as New Lead

The CW’s reboot of Charmed has officially found its newest Charmed One. On Wednesday, it was announced that Lucy Barrett has been cast in Season 4 of the hit series, following the departure of original series star Madeleine Mantock earlier this year. Some key details surrounding Barrett’s character — including her name, her powers, and her connection to Mel Vera (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffrey) — are being withheld at this time. According to an official description released by new showrunners Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, and Joey Falco, Barrett’s character is “an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

Barrett is best known for her roles in Bloom, Neighbours, Co-Ed, and The Debt Collector.

In Season 4 of “Charmed,” Mel and Maggie find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn’t come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Evans) and Jordan (Donica) deeper into a twisted game, will this new trio be ready for what’s to come?

Mantock’s departure from the series was announced earlier this year, just prior to the airing of the series’ Season 3 finale.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock said in a statement at the time. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Charmed is expected to return in 2022 on The CW.