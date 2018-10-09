‘Charmed’ Gets Five More Scripts Ordered From The CW

The CW’s Charmed reboot is still several days away from its series premier this upcoming Sunday, but the network is already giving the incoming series a vote of confidence.

According to TV Line, The CW has ordered five additional scripts for Charmed as well as additional scripts for other freshman series All-American and Legacies. The series had previously received a full, 13-episode series order and will air on Sundays as part of the network’s expansion into that night for programming along with the fourth season of Supergirl.

Developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, the Charmed reboot will follow three new “Charmed Ones” — Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Dia), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) — who discover after the death of their mother that they are witches and are now tasked with using those powers to fight what the official series description calls “the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

While it’s encouraging that The CW has already ordered additional scripts for the freshman series, the Charmed reboot has not been without controversy. From the time it was announced, the new Charmed has been met with a bit of backlash from fans of the original series. The original Charmed aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006 and followed a different set of “Charmed Ones” — the Halliwell sisters — as they discovered their destiny as powerful witches. While the upcoming series borrows from that general premise, the reboot follows different characters and it’s something that Mantock wants viewers to understand before simply dismissing the series as a rip-off, as many have on social media.

“We’re new characters living in a world,” Mantock told US Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. “It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off. I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice.”

It’s a sentiment that The CW network president Mark Pedowitz shares.

“Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance.” Pedowitz said back in August. “It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they’ll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it’s a nice mix. We’re thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series.”

Charmed will debut on Sunday, October 14 at 9/8c on The CW.

Will you be tuning into the Charmed reboot? Let us know your viewing plans in the comments below.