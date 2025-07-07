Dexter: Resurrection Premiere Surprise Is Just What Fans Wanted

Dexter: Resurrection fans are getting a nice little bonus with the premiere later this week. Dexter fans are finally at the end of this long wait for the return of America’s favorite serial killer. After it seemed like Michael C. Hall put the character to bed for good at the end of Dexter: New Blood in 2022, fans were sad to see him go. We had just gotten him back and fans weren’t ready to say goodbye again. However, apparently Hall wasn’t as done as he thought he was. In August 2023, he reached out to the creative team to see if he could be resurrected… and the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection was born.

The new series finally premieres this Friday and will likely be one of the biggest shows of the summer. Paramount+ is even offering a special limited time deal where customers can sign up to the streamer for 99 cents ahead of the show’s premiere, likely to encourage fans to come check out the new series. However, there’s another treat in store for those who plan to watch the premiere this coming weekend.

Dexter: Resurrection Fans Get Treated to Two-Episode Premiere This Week

Dexter: Resurrection‘s premiere will feature not one, but two episodes. That means you will get roughly two hours of Dexter goodness right out the gate. Dexter: Original Sin had one week with two episodes as well, but it came with a catch. During the show’s run, there was one week without an episode. As of right now, there’s no indication that Dexter: Resurrection will skip a week later in the season, but instead this seems to be just another way to hook fans with two new episodes. We already have the titles and episode descriptions for the two premiere episodes of Dexter: Resurrection which set up the stakes for the show and tease Dexter’s first victim.

Dexter: Resurrection will take place about ten weeks after New Blood‘s finale and see Dexter awakening from a coma before heading to the Big Apple to find his estranged son. No longer under the alias of Jim Lindsay, Dexter is a free man, but he’s under investigation by his old friend and colleague Angel Batista who previously thought Dexter was dead. At the end of New Blood, Batista was alerted by Angela Bishop that Dexter was not only alive, but was under suspicion of being infamous Florida serial killer, the Bay Harbor Butcher. It’s certainly a dramatic premise for a new season of Dexter and one that will likely have no shortage of drama.

Dexter: Resurrection is planned to run for multiple seasons as Michael C. Hall is committed to continuing on with Dexter for the foreseeable future. This first season will run for ten episodes, meaning it will likely end sometime around early September. As for when we can expect more, only time will tell. It seems like Paramount is pretty bullish on the future of Dexter, so they probably won’t want to wait long to get more. All of this also comes in the addition to Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 which is currently being written.