This Is The Last of Us Scene That Pedro Pascal Says He Can’t Watch

Pedro Pascal rewatched several of the biggest moments of his career in a new retrospective interview with Vanity Fair, but he declined to rewatch his final scene with Bella Ramsey. Pascal quickly asked the producers of the interview to turn the scene off, saying, “Oh, I don’t want to see it, now.” He offered, “I could talk about it,” and then explained candidly that it was emotionally gut-wrenching for him to revisit this particular scene, because he felt like he was saying goodbye to Ramsey and the show. Pascal offered a lot of insight into the scene, especially considering that he claims he has never seen the final cut.

“This was one of the hardest and easiest — that’s impossible to understand — one of the hardest and easiest days of work I’ve ever had,” Pascal said, chuckling at himself. “We did this scene all day long, and I know the context of things coming to an end, as far as getting to play Joel alongside Ellie. And then of course, what the actual story is, and the confession, and all the walls coming down completely in front of Ellie, and finally saying the worlds that have been impossible for Joel to say. Telling the truth, basically. Recognizing the truth, and recognizing that the truth will, like, mean that Joel loses here — loses Ellie for good — but that he loves Ellie so much. He can’t lie to her again.”

The scene in question comes from The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 6, “The Price,” in which Ellie confronts Joel and learns the truth of his actions at the end of Season 1. She can’t forgive Joel in that moment, and while she wants to try, they both recognize it as a parting of the ways. For Pascal knowing he was leaving the production, it hit a little too close to home.

“This was towards the end of all my shooting for The Last of Us, and Bella and I… It was just really f—ing intense,” he said. “And not like — it was an easy day of shooting, we were beautifully taken care of by Neil Druckmann, who wad directing the episode. Bella and I are like linked souls, and this was the ultimate manifestation of that, as scene partners on this porch. We took such good care of each other, and just kind of like lived in the pain of it the entire day. I remember just being absolutely emptied out by the end of that day.”

“The context of it was all in that I knew that it was ending — that my run on the show was coming to an end — and then you think about what the story is,” Pascal went on. “It was just sort of like living the story out and having all the nuance of what my relationship to my scene partner was in the experience of doing the show. And the idea of just hurting them, the idea of losing them, those things just broke my heart. It was a very surreal feeling of having the safety of this relationship, and that safety kind of like opening all of the channels in your heart. That’s how it felt. I don’t know what the cut is, which is why I don’t want to see it.”

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming now on HBO Max. Pascal will be in theaters later this month when The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres on July 25th.