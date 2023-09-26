Chevy Chase Offers His Reasons for Leaving Community

By now, the story of Chevy Chase leaving the hit NBC comedy Community is pretty infamous. But now we're getting to hear more of Chase's side of the story. Chase was doing an episode of Mark Maron's WTF podcast show, when he addressed all the old controversy surrounding his falling out with Community castmates and show creator Dan Harmon, and his ultimate decision to leave when the series was arguably still in its prime (Season 5).

Why Did Chevy Chase Leave Community?

(Photo: NBC)

To hear Chevy Chase tell it, however, his primary reason for leaving Community was because he felt that the show was well past its prime:

"I honestly felt the show wasn't funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained," Chase explained to Maron. "Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn't hard-hitting enough for me."

Community was, admittedly, the friendlier of the TV series that NBC included in its Thursday-night lineup – which is why it occupied the first slot in primetime at 8:00 pm, with programs like The Office, 30 Rock, and even Parks and Rec being deemed worthy of the later slots. As the seasons progressed and the gang of characters got closer, Community began to lose what edge it did have in the beginning. High-concept episodes (paintball fight, fort-building contest) and pop-culture parodies became the primary formula for Community's success – something Chase apparently didn't care for.

The comedic icon went on to describe his state of mind when he finally decided to exit the series. While he apparently still enjoyed his character on Community – lovable rich curmudgeon Pierce Hawthrone – he absolutely didn't care for the company of his co-stars:

"I didn't mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn't want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much."

Chevy Chase's words do coincide with the infamous 2012 voicemail he left for Dan Harmon, in which he called Community "a mediocre sitcom," and questioned how the show's editors were changing what he felt they actually shot on set. He also made it clear that he felt as though his brand of humor wasn't respected on the show.

Of course, nothing about Chase's explanation excuses the alleged unprofessional behavior he exhibited to his co-stars and Harmon – but that all seems to be in the past now. Much of the Community cast is re-uniting for an upcoming movie – don't expect Chevy Chae to be one of them.