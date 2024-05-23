Chicago Med Gets New Showrunner for Season 10

Chicago Med has found its new showrunner. On Wednesday, NBC announced that Allen MacDonald is set to be the new showrunner for the popular NBC drama starting with its upcoming tenth season. MacDonald previously served as showrunner for Prime Video's Harlan Coben's shelter and has previously been a producer on CSI, Body of Proof, and a co-executive producer on American Gods and an executive producer on 13 Reasons Why.

It was announced last month that Chicago Med would be seeing a major behind-the-scenes change at the end of Season 9 with co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider announcing that they are exiting the series to "explore other possibilities."

"We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television," the statement read (via Variety). "We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it's time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We've been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all."

"We're grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of Chicago Med," Dick Wolf added. "They helped us give NBC a No. 1 bonafide hit for almost a decade."

The showrunner shakeup was the latest major change for Chicago Med. Season 8 saw the exits of several actors, including Guy Lockard, Asjha Cooper and original series stars Brian Tee and Nick Gehlfuss. Only three original stars — S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and Marlyne Barrett — remain. Season 9 also saw the addition of new actors, Luke Michell and Sophia Ali.

FBI Also Named a New Showrunner

On Wednesday, another Dick Wolf series, CBS' FBI, also named a new showrunner (via TVLine). It was announced earlier this year that Rick Eid was stepping down and on Wednesday, it was announced that Mike Weiss will take over for Season 7. Most recently, Weiss was showrunner on Peacock's Death and Other Details and has previously had producer credits on The Mentalist, Code Black, and Stumptown as well as was a co-executive producer on Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med's Season 9 finale aired Wednesday, May 22nd. The series will return for Season 10 this fall, airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. FBI's Season 6 finale aired Tuesday, May 21st. The series will return for Season 7 this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.