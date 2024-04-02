Chicago Fire Star Exits After Six Episodes

Fans of Chicago Fire were met with quite a shock this past week, as the latest episode of the hit series confirmed that another star was leaving. Rome Flynn, who plays Derick Gibson on the series, was written off of Chicago Fire in the March 27th episode. What made this exit particularly surprising, compared to some of the show's other recent departures, is that Flynn just started his tenure on Chicago Fire at the start of Season 12.

Flynn joined the cast at the start of Chicago Fire Season 12 as Derrick Gibson, who joined Truck 51 after a mysterious past as an amateur boxer. All signs pointed to him becoming a steady character on the series moving forward, but Derrick was given the boot after just six appearances this season.

The March 27th episode, titled "All the Dark," saw a difficult turn of events for Derrick. The character has a breakdown in the episode and reveals that he is experiencing withdrawals from a prescription drug addiction. He leaves the firehouse to enter a treatment program, and it doesn't appear as though he will be returning to the story.

After the episode aired, Flynn took to social media to confirm that he would no longer be part of the Chicago Fire cast. He posted several photos of himself in costume on Instagram, along with the caption, "curtain call chicago fire."

There hasn't been a specific reason given for Flynn's departure, but the actor has made it clear that it wasn't his choice. In his first real statement since the exit, Flynn revealed that he was "sad to see" Gibson written off of the show. The network nor the Chicago Fire creative team have revealed if there was any specific reason for the swift ending of Derrick Gibson's story.

"Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave," Flynn said in a statement to Variety. "He was a character I very much enjoyed playing. I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."

