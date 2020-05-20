Child's Play Creator Hosting Watch Party on Twitter This Thursday

Writer of all seven entries in the original Child's Play franchise Don Mancini is celebrating the debut 1988 film by live-tweeting it on Thursday, May 21st at 9 p.m. ET. The event is being held in collaboration with SYFY WIRE as part of their "rewind" series, as Mancini is currently working on TV series that is set to land on the SYFY network. Luckily, fans don't need to have a subscription to the network as the movie is available to stream on Netflix currently. Fans can participate in the live-tweeting event by using the hashtag #SYFYWIRERewind, with other members of the Child's Play franchise potentially getting involved in the event.

Mancini wrote the original entry into the series, which Tom Holland directed, and went on to pen all of its sequels and direct its later entries. Last year saw a reboot of the film land in theaters, with Mancini not having any involvement in that project, instead focusing on continuing the film narrative with his TV series. News was confirmed earlier this year that the TV series, Chucky, would be moving forward at the network.

“The character Don and [producer] David [Kirschner] created has terrified audiences for over 30 years,” Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks USA & SYFY for NBCUniversal, shared in a statement. “The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years. We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

I’m hosting a Watch Party for the OG #ChildsPlay with @SYFYWIRE this Thursday at 8/7c! Join me using #SYFYWIRErewind if you want to stay on Chucky’s good side. pic.twitter.com/eaAkalyvOi — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) May 18, 2020

In the series, titled "Chucky," after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

In the original film, the murderous Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) is fatally wounded by the police and uses his final moments to perform a voodoo ritual that injects his spirit into the body of a pint-sized Good Guy doll. When a single mother delivers this doll to her son, the villainous Chucky comes to life to continue his carnage. Dourif is expected to return for the TV series.

Tune in Thursday, May 21st at 9 p.m. ET for the live-tweet of Child's Play.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.