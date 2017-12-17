New ‘Sabrina’ Audition Tapes Tease Harvey Kinkle

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series is still in the early days of production, and a new series of audition tapes have teased what to expect for the show’s male lead.

Omega Underground recently uncovered several audition tapes, which show various actors auditioning for the part of Harvey Kinkle. Quite a few actors can be shown auditioning for the series, including Degrassi: The Next Generation‘s Luke Bilyk, Hawaii Five-O‘s Joey Defore, Zachary Roozen, and Ivan Nedeljkovic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with the world of Sabrina, Harvey is her high school sweetheart, who most notably was brought to life by Nate Richert on the Sabrina The Teenage Witch series. In the Chilling Adventures comic series, Harvey serves a similar sort of role – before he is killed by the Witch Council and later possessed by Sabrina’s father.

The audition tapes cover a scene that’s already been teased in audition dialogue – of Sabrina showing Harvey the woods that she was born in. Sabrina also explains the “dark baptism” she will be undergoing, and gradually tells Harvey about the existence of witches in the process. As Sabrina puts it, her new foray into witchcraft means that the two of them have to break up, something that Harvey doesn’t seem to take too well.

While this dialogue probably won’t be used exactly within the Sabrina show, it does give fans a pretty good indication of what to expect. Even if Sabrina and Harvey break off their relationship early on in the series, the plot of Sabrina sister show Riverdale proves that they will probably rekindle their relationship as the season goes on. Fans will just have to keep an eye on the updates surrounding Sabrina to find out.

The first season of Sabrina is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.