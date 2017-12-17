‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Script Sneak Peek Reveals Origin Story

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has shared an image of the first page of the pilot for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which reveals that the character was born in the woods and it’s not something she aims to keep secret.

A piece of Sabrina‘s dialogue in the first page of the script reads, “I… wanted you to see where I was born, Harvey,” she says in the script. “Not in Greendale General, like it says on my birth certificate. Here. In this grove of trees. Almost sixteen years ago. … And, uhm, where I’ll be reborn this Saturday night. On my birthday. At the stroke of midnight. In the middle of a — a penumbral lunar eclipse. The kind that only happens once every sixty-six years. … That’s why I can’t go to Rosalind’s Halloween party this weekend.”

With Sabrina having attempted to keep her witchy nature secret from the public in most other versions of the character, this reveal in the first scene of the series will mark a drastic change for the character.

Considering the dark places that Aguirre-Sacasa went with Riverdale, which led to it gaining a massive following, so it’s no surprise that he would take some liberties with Sabrina as well. We can fully expect the series to feature a stronger emphasis on dark presences and witchcraft than in previous versions of the character’s more light-hearted romps.

It’s currently unclear if the new project will be its own series that runs alongside Riverdale, similar to The CW‘s DC shows, or if this will merely be a spin-off series.

In the ’90s, Melissa Joan Hart starred in a series based off the character, which became a defining role for the actress. To dispell all rumors ahead of time, the actress took to Instagram to confirm “FYI: no I’m not involved in this new production.” Given the darker tone of the new show, this comes as no surprise, but we can still hold out hope for seeing the actress make a cameo appearance in the upcoming series.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being eyed for the 2018–19 television season as a companion to Riverdale.

