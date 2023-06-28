Chloe Bennet's Twitter Hacked By Crypto Company

A crypto company has apparently taken control of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet's Twitter account. Now, it may be hard to determine that the @BlokedProtocol Twitter account previously belonged to Bennet when you go to the account's homepage. The theme leans heavily into web3 and the blockchain, but on a closer inspection of the account's media files finds photos from Chloe Bennet's archives. The group that pulled off the hack has also turned off comments from its posts, preventing other Twitter users from calling them out.

At this time it's not known if Chloe Bennet is going through the proper channels to regain possession of her Twitter account, but with all the recent changes Elon Musk has brought to the social media app since gaining ownership of it, who knows how long it will take for the issue to be worked out. However, Bennet's Instagram page appears to be safe.

(Photo: Twitter)

Chloe Bennet Debunks Another Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Rumor

Chloe Bennet once again responded to inquiries regarding the possible return of her character from Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.The much-beloved series aired its final episode in 2020, marking the end of the road for Bennet's Daisy Johnson, Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson, and many more Marvel heroes. Since then, fans have speculated and theorized how Marvel Studios could incorporate those characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since other TV heroes like Daredevil and Wilson Fisk have returned. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has a loyal fanbase, but for now, Bennet is debunking rumors of her return to the MCU.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star spoke to Screen Rant where she was asked about a possible MCU return. However, Chloe Bennet told the outlet that she hasn't been contacted by anyone from Marvel Studios since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. concluded.

"Of course. Of course, I would be open to it. Listen, there's a lot of stuff around that. I so deeply love S.H.I.E.L.D.'s fans because it's this tenacity that got the show on air to begin with," Bennet said. "I have not once been approached or asked or involved in anything after I wrapped S.H.I.E.L.D. And I am not involved in anything that is coming out. I've not been asked, but I would be more than excited to put on the suit again. And, of course, of course, Daisy is a big part of who I am. So I would love to, but I have not been communicated [with] about it."