Chris Evans Breaks the Internet With His Sweet Take on Jim and Pam From The Office

Chris Evans continues to be a joy on social media. Not only did the Captain America star post some adorable new photos of his dog Dodger on Instagram yesterday, but he also broke Twitter by tweeting a very cute take about Jim and Pam (John Krasinksi and Jenna Fischer) from The Office. You may have noticed that the sitcom couple was a trending topic yesterday and that’s all thanks to Evans and his sweet tweet.

“When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they’re both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff,” Evans wrote. “Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet,” Evans added after both Krasinski and Fischer quote-tweeted the post with gifs from the show. You can check out the posts below:

https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/1452037846345437188?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/johnkrasinski/status/1452239501980540938?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/jennafischer/status/1452035896711139333?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Unsurprisingly, Evans’ tweet went viral and became a hot topic on Twitter with many excited fans tweeting about the post. You can take a look at some of the best reactions below…

Ultimate Power

https://twitter.com/Shrabani22/status/1451979626004168706?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Avengers Are People, Too

https://twitter.com/RyanOrdmandy/status/1451952840470114309?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Stay Calm!

https://twitter.com/the_boobel/status/1451950332590833669?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Day Made

https://twitter.com/dannieros3/status/1451950764897800201?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Good Question

https://twitter.com/lauren_ash/status/1451972161573310464?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fair

https://twitter.com/rishikanaik_/status/1452298144205754382?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

My Heart Says “Yes”

https://twitter.com/thewinterarrow/status/1452251469625835530?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Facts

https://twitter.com/safeforchris/status/1451953661391769600?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bringing People Together

https://twitter.com/alieltnuolb/status/1451996466038312965?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In Conclusion