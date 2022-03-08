Chris Pratt Appears in First Teaser Trailer for The Terminal List in New Clip From Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video has released a first look teaser for The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt. Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr and starring the Jurassic World star, the action-thriller debuts on July 1st. The under 20-seconds clip gives viewers just a taste of what they can expect from the series which follows Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece whose team is ambushed during a covert mission. When Reece returns home, he starts to wrestle with conflicting memories of the mission leading to the discovery of dark forces working against him in the shadows. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.

https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo/status/1501030928646299648?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Terminal List was given a straight-to-series order back in May 2020 and the series marks Pratt’s first television role since his time as Andy Dwyer on Parks & Recreation, a role he played for seven seasons on that series. Most Joining Pratt in the series’ cast are Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official synopsis for The Terminal List is as follows: “Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.”

The Terminal List is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media with MRC Television. Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher executive produce through Indivisible Productions and Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films. Writer and showrunner David DiGilio also executive produces. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer along with writer Daniel Shattuck.

The Terminal List debuts on Prime Video on July 1st.

What did you think of the teaser for The Terminal List? Are you excited for the new series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!