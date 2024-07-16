Citadel continues its global takeover. Citadel: Diana —the next chapter from the world of Prime Video’s globe-trotting espionage saga, named after the global spy agency that includes mind-erased agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jones) — is taking the action to Italy. The just-released trailer (below) for the Italian-language spinoff follows the titular Diana Cavalieri (The Undoing‘s Matilda De Angelis) and her attempted extraction after going undercover as a mole in Manticore, the powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

Set in 2030 Milan, Citadel: Diana picks up eight years after Citadel’s fall. Since then, Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.

The first Citadel spinoff series also features an international cast including Lombardi (The Young Pope), Julia Piaton (Family Business), Thekla Reuten (Warrior Nun), Giordana Faggiano (Monterossi), Daniele Paoloni (The Voyagers), Bernhard Schütz (A Most Wanted Man) and Filippo Nigro (Suburra: Blood on Rome). From Avengers: Endgame directors and Citadel executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo, the six-episode series is directed by Arnaldo Catinari (Vita da Carlo). Alessandro Fabbri (The Trial) is head writer, with Gina Gardini (Gomorrah) serving as showrunner.

Amazon MGM Studios (The Boys, Reacher) produces with Italy’s Cattleya (The First Omen, Mafia Mamma) — part of ITV Studios — and Gardini, Riccardo Tozzi (Suburræterna), Marco Chimenz (Django), Marco Chimenz (Romulus), Giovanni Stabilini (My Love) and Emanuele Savoini (ZeroZeroZero) executive producing. The Russo brothers, who produce all series within the world of Citadel including India’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, are the EPs with Angela Russo-Otstot (Extraction II) and Scott Nemes (Hanna) from AGBO, alongside David Weil (Hunters) and Midnight Radio (Zoo).

In 2020, Amazon’s Prime Video announced that Citadel would launch “a distinct global franchise” with companion series set in Italy and India. Each series born from the world of Citadel stars top local talent and is created, produced and filmed in region to bring “stylistically unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their respective country of origin,” according to Prime Video.

All six episodes of Citadel: Diana will debut exclusively on Prime Video globally on October 10th.