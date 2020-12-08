Silence Of The Lambs Sequel Series Clarice Gets A Premiere Date

✖

The Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice has been given a premiere date of Thursday, February 11th by CBS. Clarice will premiere in the late 10-11PM ET/PT, following the conclusion of Star Trek: Discovery season 1. Clarice is set one year after the events of Silence of the Lambs, as agent Clarice Starling returns to the field as an active FBI agent. However, the scars of the past still haunt Clarice, and it seems that she can't help but draw some of the darkest monsters in humanity toward her. The series quickly became one of CBS's most-anticipated for the 2021 season, when it was picked up earlier this year.

(Photo: CBS)

There is still a big gap in author Thomas Harris Hannibal Lecter saga, which Clarice is attempting to fill. Thomas's second and third books in the series (Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal) are separated by a ten-year span, in which agent Clarice Starling has gone from aspiring trainee to the leader of her own elite FBI Unit. It's actually Starling's eventual fall from grace in the FBI that catalyzes the events of Hannibal. So, a show playing in between those periods has plenty to work with, in terms of filling-out backstory on Starling's rise to glory. Since Hannibal reveals that Dr. Lecter kept tabs on Starling over the years, there's room for a juicy cameo there, too.

Clarice will be just one show riding in on the wave of CBS' high-profile televised events in 2021. As Senior Executive VP Thom Sherman said in a statement:

"All eyes will be on CBS for three consecutive Sundays in early 2021 with the broadcasts of the AFC Championship Game, the GRAMMY Awards, and Super Bowl LV. These powerhouse events provide us with the perfect platforms to promote the February debuts of our captivating new drama, CLARICE, and the return of the positive and heartfelt TOUGH AS NAILS, which had a very successful first season run that resonated with viewers over the summer."

Below you can find the official synopsis and cast list for Clarice:

CLARICE is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. CLARICE stars Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

Clarice will premiere on CBS on Thursday, February 11th, at 10PM ET/PT.