Clueless Reboot In The Works

The television landscape is all about revivals and reboots at the moment, especially as each network looks to create original IP based on big time properties to fill their streaming service libraries. The latest property to make a return, at least if CBS Television has its way, is Clueless, the beloved 90s film that featured names like Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, and more. According to THR, CBS Television is developing a Clueless reboot and would be the second series to be based on the popular film. That said, there are going to be some bigger differences between this show and the previous Clueless film and series, as there will be a mystery element to the story.

The series actually puts Dash’s Dionne in the driver’s seat, as the premise is Cher has disappeared, and with her absence has led to Dionne becoming the most popular girl in school. That comes with a lot of pressure, and it will be up to Dionne to deal with that pressure while also trying to discover what happened to her friend.

This is being described as Mean Girls meets Riverdale, and is set in 2020 L.A. According to the studio, there are several bidders for the project, so it remains to be seen where it will land. The project is being executive produced by Corinne Brinkerhoff, Tiffany Grant, and Robert Lawrence.

As for the cast, no one has been attached yet, so we aren’t sure if Silverstone, Dash, or any of the original cast will be making appearances. The original film featured Silverstone, Dash, Rudd, and other stars like Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, and Jeremy Sisto.

CBS is all about revivals and reboots lately, as they are developing a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger and are currently producing shows like Nancy Drew and Charmed. As more streaming services take hold, studios are more likely to mine their own IPs for content, especially that most of the fan-favorite shows are heading back to their original owners, something Netflix is familiar with now that shows like Friends, The Office, Frasier, Parks and Rec, and more are all heading over to other services.

Are you excited for a Clueless reboot?