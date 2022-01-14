Cobra Kai Dethroned as #1 TV Series on Netflix

Ever since Cobra Kai premiered its fourth season on New Year’s Eve the show has been the most popular thing on all of Netflix, not just in terms of television but everything on the streaming service. That all has changed now though as the new season of a different Netflix series has arrived and dethroned the Karate Kid spin-off. Taking the top spot from Cobra Kai is the Netflix original reality series Cheer which debuted its second season just yesterday. It’s unclear how long Cheer will hold this spot though as Cobra Kai has been dominating the charts for two weeks, and has one more episode than Cheer.

The viewership metrics for Cobra Kai season four that have been released by Netflix so far paint it as a huge hit for the streamer. According to the Top 10 website from the service, Cobra Kai was streamed 120 million hours in its first three days of release and then another 107.8 million hours in its second week of release. The new season of the show has slotted each of the three previous seasons into the weekly Top 10 on Netflix with season 1 sitting at #7 (23.85 million hours streamed), season 3 at #9 (20.1 million hours streamed), and season 2 at #10 (19.34 million hours streamed).

The good news for those that have binged the new season, or just started the series, is that a fifth season has not only already been ordered but also already finished filming, and there are plans for even more. During a recent interview with Collider, co-creator and co-showrunner Josh Heald explained that there are already stories in the works past Season 5.

“There are characters and storylines that we’ve considered that, from the beginning, we would have said, ‘Okay, that’s a season,’ and that storyline ended up being an episode or two. And then there’s the opposite of that where you say, ‘Okay, this is a season,’ and now we’re going to extend that into multiple seasons. So we’ve always looked back at our original plan with open eyes because with so many new branches and so many new characters and interactions and what you’re seeing during production when, ‘Oh wow, these two people together, there’s something interesting about that duo,’ you want to lean more into it and when you do lean more into it, it naturally pushes other things along and further out. It’s changed at times, but it also hasn’t. We still have an endgame plan. We’re still writing beyond Season 5. But it’s been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes.”

The full list of Top 10 TV shows on Netflix as of today includes:

#1 Cheer

#2 Cobra Kai

#3 Stay Close

#4 The Witcher

#5 Emily in Paris

#6 Hype House

#7 CoComelon

#8 Queer Eye

#9 The Queen of Flow

#10 Action Pack