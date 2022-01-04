Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 4 Premieres to Huge Streaming Numbers

Cobra Kai returned for its fourth season just a few days ago on Netflix and the streamer has already confirmed that some fans have spent the past three days watching non-stop. The streaming service has released their weekly update on their Top 10 analytics for the past week and though Coba Kai was only available for three days it landed in the #1 position. According to Netflix, Cobra Kai season 4 was streamed 120 million hours around the globe, beating out The Witcher season 2 which had 94.2 million hours viewed in its third week and Emily in Paris season 2 which had 91.8 million hours viewed in its second week.

The arrival of the new season of Cobra Kai has seemingly caught the attention of others that hadn’t even started the series though as Cobra Kai season one was also present in the top 10. Cobra Kai’s first batch of episodes made its debut on the Top 10 at the #8 position with 13.45 million hours viewed. Should the popularity of Cobra Kai’s fourth season hold on it very well could find itself in the Top 10 all-time TV shows on Netflix, a list that includes many recent hits like Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Maid.

The good news for those that have binged the new season, or just started the series, is that a fifth season has not only already been ordered but also already finished filming, and there are plans for even more. During a recent interview with Collider, co-creator and co-showrunner Josh Heald explained that there are already stories in the works past Season 5.

“There are characters and storylines that we’ve considered that, from the beginning, we would have said, ‘Okay, that’s a season,’ and that storyline ended up being an episode or two. And then there’s the opposite of that where you say, ‘Okay, this is a season,’ and now we’re going to extend that into multiple seasons. So we’ve always looked back at our original plan with open eyes because with so many new branches and so many new characters and interactions and what you’re seeing during production when, ‘Oh wow, these two people together, there’s something interesting about that duo,’ you want to lean more into it and when you do lean more into it, it naturally pushes other things along and further out. It’s changed at times, but it also hasn’t. We still have an endgame plan. We’re still writing beyond Season 5. But it’s been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes.”

