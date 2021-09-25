Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Reveals Netflix Premiere Date

It’s once again time for karate to return to Netflix. Cobra Kai, the beloved sequel series to the Karate Kid movie franchise, has been an absolute behemoth since making the move to Netflix last year. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Season 4, which has already finished production, and we now know when that will be. On Saturday, during Netflix’s TUDUM presentation, the streamer unveiled a new teaser for Cobra Kai Season 4, which finally gave fans a release date for the new episodes. Take a look!

Netflix previously revealed that , but no specific release date was announced at the time. That has thankfully changed, and fans can now mark their calendars for the return of Johnny, Daniel, and the rest of the crew.

While the specific plot details of Cobra Kai Season 4 remain under wraps, we already know about two major changes coming in the new season. First and foremost, the new season will feature the return of Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, the villain from The Karate Kid Part III.

Secondly, longtime rivals Johnny and Daniel will be working together for the first time, preparing their students to take on John Kreese. The final scene of Cobra Kai Season 3 showed them finally getting on the same side after decades of loathing one another. Following the release of Season 3, Cobra Kai executive producer and co-creator Jon Hurwitz spoke with ComicBook.com about what’s in story for Daniel and Johnny in their new partnership.

“You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you’ve seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you’ve seen them throw fists on a dime,” Hurwitz said. “So anything is possible with the two of them together. They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season four.”

