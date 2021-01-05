How Cobra Kai Sets Up Season 4

✖

Karate Kid fans around the world can breathe a sigh of relief at the end of the action-packed Cobra Kai Season 3 finale, since Netflix announced the Season 4 renewal of the series several months ago. There is no doubt that Cobra Kai will be back for another go-round, which is especially exciting given how Season 3 ends. There won't be any weary thoughts of "Oh, they better renew this!" Fans simply just have to wait for the fourth installment of Cobra Kai to arrive in order to find out what's next.

It may take a little while for Cobra Kai to return, given that production on the next installment is still waiting to begin, but at least we don't have to wonder. Instead, we can spend our time examining the Season 3 finale, and looking ahead to how it will shape the series in Season 4. In case it wasn't obvious, there are going to be spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 3 ahead. You've been warned!

Cobra Kai Season 3 ends with the moment that Karate Kid fans have been waiting years to see: Johnny and Daniel finally on the same team. In order to take down Kreese, Johnny and Daniel put aside their differences in order to run the Miyagi-Do dojo together. This is a big deal, and the plot of Season 4 will likely feature a lot of their relationship, but it's the reason behind their team-up that will be the focus of the series.

There was a lot of talk in Season 3 about the next All-Valley Under-18 Karate Tournament, but the season came to a close before the event began. So, it seems like Season 4 will be all about the build-up to the tournament. Kreese is training up the Cobra Kai dojo, while Daniel and Johnny are working together to train all of their students to conquer Kreese and bring honor to the sport.

So who will fight in the championship? Miguel beat Robby in the final match of the tournament in Season 1, and the series could see a rematch in Season 4. However, the rivalry between Sam and Tory has become one of the focal points of the series, and it would make sense to see them go head-to-head in the championship. After all, their story has more closely mirrored that of Daniel and Johnny in The Karate Kid than Miguel and Robby's.

There is also one pretty major cliffhanger to resolve in Season 4. Kreese makes a phone call towards the end of the season, telling someone on the other line to come down to Cobra Kai and help him train the students. The person on the other end could have a big impact on how Season 4 unfolds.

Are you looking forward to Season 4 of Cobra Kai? What do you think will happen next? Let us know in the comments!