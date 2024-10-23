Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Trailer Released by Netflix Ahead of Premiere

The march towards the final season of Cobra Kai continues in a new trailer for Part 2. The Karate Kid spinoff has been an unquestionable hit for the streamer, but all good things must come to an end. Netflix announced in January 2023 that Cobra Kai would be ending with Season 6, with the first part of the season debuting earlier this year. There are two more parts remaining in Cobra Kai Season 6, and a trailer for the middle chapter continues to deliver the drama and action that has become a staple of Cobra Kai ever since it moved from YouTube to Netflix.

The Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 trailer begins with our leads arriving in Barcelona for the Sekai Taikai karate world championship. The Miyagi-Do crew is already feeling down on themselves and their prospects of winning the Sekai Taikai, but as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) reminds them, Cobra Kai is only one dojo out of 16. We also get a look at Lewis Tan’s dojo leader Sensei Wolf facing off with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The action is heating up, and the trailer ends with a teaser of someone bringing a knife into the conflict. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 is set to premiere November 15th on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Karate Kid Universe continues in new movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan’s characters will interact in a new Karate Kid movie. Earlier this month, Sony Pictures announced the movie’s official title, Karate Kid: Legends. The film, which will be the sixth in the overall Karate Kid franchise, is set to open in theaters on May 30, 2025. Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) will be playing the titular Karate Kid.

Karate Kid: Legends will be helmed by director Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World, I’m Not Okay with This) with a script by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit, Alexander and the Terrible).

“Reacquanting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor,” Cobra Kai executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement announcing the series concluding. “Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast memebrs. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.”

“Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement,” the statement continues.

What are your thoughts on the new Cobra Kai trailer? Let us know your thoughts on social media @ComicBook!