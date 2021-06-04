Cobra Kai Creator Teases Potential Spinoffs

✖

So far, through its first three seasons, Cobra Kai has put great emphasis on blending the worlds of new characters with the ones that already exist in the Cobra Kai universe. Plenty of fan-favorites from the movies have returned for the series, but the majority of the characters remain newcomers, the next generation of karate kids. With so many characters being balanced, it's easy to see how some of them may not get enough time in the spotlight, leaving more of their stories to be told. This means that Cobra Kai is a series ripe for potential spinoffs.

There are so many different characters in Cobra Kai that could probably anchor their own show, a fact that has been discussed by creative team on several occasions. Co-creator and executive producer Hayden Schlossberg thinks there are a ton of possibilities for new stories in the future.

"The show itself is, in some ways, a spin-off," Schlossberg told Collider in a recent interview. "We’re taking Johnny’s life and his POV. It’s one of those things where we think about it all the time, in some ways. With every character, you think of what their backstory is. When Jon says we don’t know how many more seasons are left of the show, part of it is that we think every character has a lot of story to tell. Is that something that would be a part of the Cobra Kai story, or is it something where somebody deserves their own story? These are all things that we talk about. We love this universe and love the idea of playing with it. Everything is possible."

Spin-offs have long been on the minds of the Cobra Kai creative team. Earlier this year, following the release of Season 3, Schlossberg shared some similar sentiments with TVLine, saying that they'd like to model Cobra Kai after a franchise like Breaking Bad.

“Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase, so that it’s a story we can continue telling,” Schlossberg explained. “We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favorite show, Breaking Bad, [and how] they’re able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino.

“We spend time with Kreese’s backstory [in Season 3], but we could’ve spent more time with Kreese’s backstory. We have so many things to tell in these half-hour episodes, it ends up not being enough. We’re just having a fun time as friends getting to work in the sandbox of The Karate Kid and hope to keep it going.”

Which Cobra Kai characters would you like to see get their own spinoffs? Let us know in the comments!