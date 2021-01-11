Cobra Kai Showrunner Teases Spinoff Series

✖

Now that the third season of Cobra Kai is in the books, the creators of the beloved Karate Kid sequel series are preparing to begin shooting the highly-anticipated fourth season in the near future. The team has the entire season already planned out and most of the episodes already written. They're now just waiting on a safe time to kick off production. This upcoming season is the only new bit of franchise content that has been confirmed at this time, but the creators and producers of Cobra Kai have been tossing around some different ideas for spinoff shows that would expand the universe even further.

While speaking to TVLine, the creative team behind Cobra Kai revealed that they are hoping to make the franchise even bigger as time goes on, spinning out several different ideas from the flagship series.

“Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase, so that it’s a story we can continue telling,” said EP and co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg. “We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favorite show, Breaking Bad, [and how] they’re able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino.

“We spend time with Kreese’s backstory [in Season 3], but we could’ve spent more time with Kreese’s backstory. We have so many things to tell in these half-hour episodes, it ends up not being enough. We’re just having a fun time as friends getting to work in the sandbox of The Karate Kid and hope to keep it going.”

Schlossberg continued on to say that the world of The Karate Kid is always on the minds of the Cobra Kai creative team, and they're constantly thinking about new stories that can be told with the franchise.

“If you look at our careers, we’ve always had sequels. We fall in love with our characters,”he added. “Every permutation of spinoff or deep-dive crosses our minds. It all has to be the right thing, and it has to be the same level of quality that Cobra Kai is. Our minds are always thinking Karate Kid, so that possibility is definitely out there.”

