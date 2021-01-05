Cobra Kai Creators Offer Update on Season 4

✖

The third season of Cobra Kai has been on Netflix for a few days now, and the series has solidified itself as one of the bigger hits for the streaming service as of late. Cobra Kai has held the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 ever since its arrival on January 1st, showing no signs of slowing down in the days since. Of course, fans who have already binged through the entirety of the new season are now asking themselves when the already-ordered Season 4 will be arriving. There isn't a firm date for new Cobra Kai episodes just yet, but the creative team behind the series is hoping to get started pretty quickly.

During an interview with PopCulture.com, the Cobra Kai creators revealed that the goal is to begin shooting Season 4 in the early part of this year, as soon as it is safe to do so. If that timeline sticks, the new episodes would probably be ready by this time next year.

"We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021," said Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald. "COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin."

"The beauty is our stages have so many sets at this point," he continued. "Things that used to be locations, we've built onstage. ...The moment that it's a go, we will be ready to jump with very little prep."

Co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz went on to add that most of Season 4 has already been written, and that there are ideas for many more seasons of Cobra Kai going forward.

"We have plans for several more seasons of the show," added series co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz. "When we starting writing Season 1, we had a clear sense where we wanted things to end, but we never knew exactly how long it would take to get there. ... We've written Season 4, or most of it. We have thoughts beyond that, and it's going to be an ongoing dialogue with Netflix."

