Cobra Kai Star Reveals Cryptic Tease for Season 3

The second season of Cobra Kai left things up in the air for some of its characters, as the two schools found themselves in all out brawl. In the end, despite showing mercy to his opponent, Xolo Maridueña's Miguel is left in the hospital ICU after being kicked off a higher level and landing on his back. Not only that but William Zabka's Johnny has lost control of Cobra Kai and a hint of a character from his past was teased. So what's in store for the next season? Zabka took to Twitter with a special teaser, which may not spell good news for Miguel in the new episodes. Check it out for yourself below!

"Nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka told ComicBook.com earlier this month in an exclusive interview about the new season. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and, in some form, would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

He continued, "The end of season two is a car wreck essentially. There's a lot of pieces to put back together. There's a lot of healing that has to happen. There's a lot of growing that needs to happen. I've seen a lot of fan theories out there and heard a lot of fan theories. Nice tries. It's awesome. I mean, season three is fireworks. And I think it's season one and two combined on steroids. And it was a blast to shoot, and it's going to be worth the wait. It's hard. We were hoping it would be out before now, but the world is what it is right now, and we're so happy to be at a great home like Netflix. And for our fans that have already seen the show to watch it and watch it again, and the new fans to come on board. There's a lot of work to get season three ready. It's getting translated for 30 countries and all that stuff."

What do you think Zabka's tweet is teasing and what are you hoping to see go down in season three of Cobra Kai? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

Cobra Kai seasons one and two are streaming now on Netflix. Cobra Kai season three will debut in 2021 on the platform.