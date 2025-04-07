Colossal Just Made Game of Thrones a Reality in Bringing Dire Wolves Back from Extinction

Dire Wolves have become more known as mythical symbols in fantasy epics like Game of Thrones and The Witcher after going extinct around 12,000 years ago, but that’s all changed thanks to Colossal Biosciences. Colossal, who recently revealed the first Woolly Mouse, has now revealed it has brought the Dire Wolves back from extinction, introducing the world to three wolves named Remus, Romulus, and Khaleesi, and you can meet them in the video below.

The process of bringing the Dire Wolves back started with two DNA extractions, which came from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old inner ear bone. 20 edits were made across 14 genes, with 15 edits pulled directly from ancient DNA, and 5 edits informed from analysis from the ancient DNA, where the team chose what was best for the animal’s welfare. These ancient DNA variants haven’t been present for over 10,000 years.

Romulus and Remus were born in the first litter on October 1st, 2024, while Khaleesi was born in the second litter on January 30th, 2025. The wolves live on a secure and expansive ecological preserve that contains over 2000 acres, and if you’re wondering, yes, they have already met Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, and even sat on the Iron Throne.

“Many people view dire wolves as mythical creatures that only exist in a fantasy world, but in reality, they have a rich history of contributing to the American ecosystem. I get the luxury to write about magic, but Ben and Colossal have created magic by bringing these majestic beasts back to our world,” George R.R. Martin said.

Several members of the cast are still processing the reality that these wonderful animals are once again living and breathing in reality and not just in epic stories.

“This is truly mesmerising. To see with my own eyes this beautiful animal that for years I could only imagine…. Is real and is back on earth and exists is a stunning thing. That a direwolf, a ‘Ghost’, has been brought back to life is very emotional. Having spoken at length to Ben and the team at ColossAl and heard their vision for what the company can and wants to do. I personally feel encouraged that this is science that can help prevent and undo some of the ills we have inflicted on the natural world as a species whilst bringing us back some of the great wonder and joy we have been stripping ourselves of,” Kit Harrington said.

“For 15 years, dire wolves have been a huge part of my life, but only in stories and on screen–until now. Thanks to Colossal, we are getting to experience a monumental moment, not just for the return of the iconic dire wolf, but for science, for conservation, and for everyone who’s ever dreamed of the impossible,” Sophie Turner said.

Are you excited for the return of the Dire Wolf?