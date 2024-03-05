Constellation Clip Showcases the Importance of Putting Things in "Boxes" (Exclusive)

In the real world, anyone tasked with venturing into outer space to carry out any type of boundary-pushing exploration has to have a firm mental grasp on the importance of their work, which sometimes requires a lot of compartmentalization when they come back down to the Earth. In the sci-fi series Constellation, the ramifications of the missions our characters embark upon require even more disassociation, as hinted at in an exclusive clip from this week's all-new episode "Five Miles Out, the Sound Is Clearest." You can check out the clip from this week's Constellation above before it debuts on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 6th.

This week's episode is described, "While on the run with Alice, Jo makes a chilling discovery. Bud threatens to exact his revenge on Henry."

Starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, You Won't Be Alone, Lamb, What Happened to Monday) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), and created and written by Peter Harness (Wallander, The War of the Worlds), Constellation stars Rapace as Jo -- an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space -- only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

The series also stars James D'Arcy (Marvel's Agent Carter, Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris, The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Devil You Know), Barbara Sukowa (Voyager, Hannah Arendt), and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. The series is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment), and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar(Footnote, Our Boys).

Given that the nature of the series ignites questions about alternate realities based on different choices, Rapace previously addressed whether she could see herself pursuing a similar career had she made a few decisions in her life differently.

"This is really fascinating because we were actually talking about this at dinner last night," Rapace confessed while pondering the question with ComicBook.com. "Where would the other Noomi be now? Would she be happier? Would she be a nicer person? But it brings me back -- I've been lately thinking a lot about choices, and that we are our decisions, we are our choices, and I have the ability to change my course in life any day, any given moment, if I decide to. So I can become that other version of me if I want to."

A new episode of Constellation premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 6th.

Are you looking forward to the new episode? Let us know in the comments below!