Murderbot: Alexander Skarsgard to Star in Action Series for Apple TV+

Alexander Skarsgård will be executive producing and starring in Murderbot, the Apple TV+ adaptation of Martha Wells' award-winning book series, The Murderbot Diaries. The series will consist of 10 episodes, with Chris and Paul Weitz serving as showrunners, directors, and co-executive producers.

Alexander Skarsgård continues to have one of the most successful (if not eclectic) careers as an actor. For every big franchise film he does (Godzilla vs. Kong), there's a director-driven indie film (Infinity Pool, The Northman); on the small screen, Skarsgård has followed his breakout in HBO's True Blood with a mix of roles that either let him cook (The Stand, Succession) or play upon his real-life persona (Atlanta). In doing all of these different kinds of projects Skarsgård has widened his appeal to nearly every demographic of viewers imaginable – which makes it a good time to get into leading a prestige-level TV series.

(Photo: Apple TV)

Apple TV+ has been leaning into more and more sci-fi-themed programming, with Foundation, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Silo, and For All Mankind, all being hits for the streamer in the last year. Murderbot sounds like it will be right at home on Apple TV.

What Is Murderbot About?

Murderbot is an action-packed sci-fi series, based on the award-winning books by Martha Wells, about a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable "clients." Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."

Apple TV Announces Murderbot Series Crew

According to the official press release: "Murderbot hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz Brothers will write, direct, and produce under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Martha Wells will serve as consulting producer.

Paul Weitz recently wrote and directed Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart, while Depth of Field's The Farewell won best feature at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards. Chris Weitz most recently wrote The Creator and is in post on his next feature They Listen.

The series marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ with storyteller David S. Goyer, who serves as showrunner and executive producer on the global hit, Apple Original epic Foundation, which recently aired its second season. Apple TV+ is also home to a growing offering of broadly acclaimed, hit sci-fi titles including Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Silo, For All Mankind, Invasion and more."