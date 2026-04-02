Could Doctor Who Move to HBO After Cancelled Disney+ Deal? HBO Chief Officially Responds

It’s been a tense time for Doctor Who fans. Last year, Disney+ cancelled the long-running sci-fi television series after just two seasons of partnership with the BBC, a cancellation that left the show’s future in question. One of the most beloved series in television history with mass appeal globally, the end of the Disney deal left some big questions. While one of the biggest questions about the series’ future was answered earlier this year when it was confirmed that a Christmas special is still coming and the show still has a future, other details remained unclear. Now, rumors that Doctor Who may find its new home with HBO have also been addressed — and it sounds like there’s some room to be optimistic.

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Speaking with Radio Times, HBO boss Casey Bloys was asked if he would be interested in partnering with Doctor Who and while he said there were no plans for it, he was open to it.

“It has not been presented to us,” Bloys said. “As with anything, I would say ‘never say never’ — it’s just not something that I know about.”

HBO Teaming Up With BBC For Doctor Who Could Make a Lot of Sense

The idea of Doctor Who making its way to HBO is something that could actually make a great deal of sense. HBO is already involved with another British entertainment institution with the upcoming television adaptation of Harry Potter, the first teaser for which has fans eagerly awaiting its debut during the holiday season. On top of that, HBO Max finally became available to British audiences as of March 26th, which means that the timing is prime for the addition of Doctor Who to the HBO Max lineup as it would be easily available — at least in theory — to audiences on two platforms (BBC and HBO Max) in its home country.

Additionally, HBO already has an impressive catalog of content, particularly when it comes to television series. HBO is the home of series like House of the Dragon, the hit medical drama The Pitt, and the upcoming third season of Euphoria just to name a very small few. It’s a situation that feels like a strong opportunity as well as solid positioning that may give a partnership between BBC and HBO advantages that Disney did not have, at least in terms of the depth and breadth of its wide appealing television content. A partnership with HBO is something that the BBC has also not ruled out. director of drama commissioning at the BBC Lindsay Salt had comments similar to Bloys’ back in March.

“We’ll wait and see how we figure it out,” Salt said. “HBO have been great partners creatively. There’s a lot of stuff that is changing out there.”

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