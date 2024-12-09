Creature Commandos Is “Very Clear” About DCU Canon Status

In just two episodes, Creature Commandos has done quite a lot for the budding DCU from the newly launched DC Studios. The show has already plot-dropped previous titles from the older iteration of the DC franchise, in addition to planting seeds for other characters and projects to come. The good news is that, unlike prior versions of the on-screen DC universe, this new DCU keeps continuity between all different mediums. What happens in the animated shows like Creature Commandos will count for live-action fare like Superman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the creative team behind Creature Commandos, there was a goal from the jump to make sure the series was established as canon for the DCU. A lot of that came from creator (and DC Studios co-chair) James Gunn, who was intentional about every single reference in the show.

Showrunner Dean Lorey recently spoke with ComicBook about the first season of Creature Commandos, and he talked a little bit about how the series worked to lay the groundwork for the DCU moving forward.

“Well I would say that James was very clear from the start that this is canon, so you know we did have to be very careful with what we were doing,” Lorey told us. “And the truth is, I haven’t read Superman. I haven’t seen Superman. I don’t know what his plans are with the DCU in general. So for us, it was a question of him being very meticulous, going through scripts and saying, ‘I want this here. I’d like to have this character in the background here.’ He was very thoughtful about all of that stuff, so I don’t know what it leads to, but I do know that he means this to be canon and it was taken seriously.”

While Gunn has had a lot of irons in the fire with this new DCU, Creature Commandos was definitely his brainchild. As Lorey said, it was an idea that the filmmaker had before even taking on the responsibilities of running DC Studios, and it seems like he saw the vision through to the end.

That means none of the references or Easter eggs stuffed into the first season of Creature Commandos are by accident, and they all had to pass by the desk of the folks in charge of the entire DCU franchise. So we can probably expect every little set up or nod throughout the season to have some kind of connection to the larger universe that’s being built.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max, with additional episodes being released weekly.