Creature Commandos Premiere Confirms Two Previous DC Titles are Definitely DCU Canon

Creature Commandos just premiered on Max, which means that the brand new DC Universe has officially begun. This new franchise, spearheaded by Peter Safran and Creature Commandos creator James Gunn, will connect movies, TV shows, animated fare, and even video games, utilizing the same actors across different mediums. It all kicks off with Creature Commandos, which not only sets the stage for the entire DCU, but also directly addresses a couple of previous DC projects which are being brought into the new franchise from the previous regime.

It should come as no surprise that the two pieces of the old DC franchise that have made the leap to the new DCU are both titles that came from Gunn himself. The events of both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1 have been canonized into the new DCU, thanks to the series premiere of Creature Commandos.

Gunn has addressed that both of those projects would be carrying over elements into the DCU, but it was still nice to see the on-screen franchise address those stories head-on, especially right out of the gate.

Early in the first episode of Creature Commandos, the show talks about the events of The Suicide Squad in a couple of different ways. Weasel, who was revealed to be a survivor of The Suicide Squad in the film’s post-credits scene, is referred to as one of the only surviving members of Project Starfish (the attack on Corto Maltese). Amanda Waller also tells Rick Flag Sr. that she’s sorry about the loss of his son, and we all know that Rick Flag Jr. was killed during the events of The Suicide Squad.

So all that to say, the events of The Suicide Squad happened in the continuity of this new DCU. The same goes for Peacemaker Season 1, which felt like even more of a given due to Peacemaker Season 2 being a part of this new franchise.

Creature Commandos addresses the ending of Peacemaker‘s first season towards the beginning of its series premiere, when it’s explained why Waller and Belle Reeve have transitioned to using the monsters instead of previous prisoners. Amanda Waller’s daughter leaked the secrets of her operation to the press. That got Task Force X shut down and Waller was told she couldn’t use human prisoners for her missions anymore. So Waller’s loophole for that rule is to use beings that aren’t considered human, aka the Creature Commandos.

Not every single thing from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker will be brought into this new DCU (such as the Justice League appearance in Peacemaker‘s Season 1 finale), but this does confirm that at least most of the events of those stories took place in this universe. Almost everything else from the DCEU will be reset for this franchise. The only other exception remaining is Blue Beetle, but we don’t know to what extent that film is being brought into the DCU. Star Xolo Maridueña will continue in his role in the DCU, there just hasn’t been any word as to whether or not the events of the Blue Beetle film will matter for his next story.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.