Hulu's Crossing Swords Trailer Released

On the heels the incredibly successful debut of Solar Opposites last month, Hulu is hoping to strike gold yet again with its next animated series. Crossing Swords, the latest project from the creative minds behind Robot Chicken, is arriving on Hulu this Friday, June 12th, delivering a wild and irreverent stop-motion series about knights, dragons, and castles. On Wednesday, Hulu revealed the final trailer for Crossing Swords, showing fans what they can expect when the series arrives this weekend. You can check it out in the video above!

From Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, Crossing Swords delivers the same animation style and sense of humor as their previous venture, but utilizes them to tell a long-form story instead of a horde of short skits.

Crossing Swords is a fantasy series about a good-hearted peasant named Patrick, who is voiced by X-Men franchise alum Nicholas Hoult. Patrick lands himself a coveted job as a squire for the royal castle, which seemed wonderful on the service, but turns out to be a nightmare once he learns about what goes on behind the scenes. All of the rulers are corrupt and absurdly sexual, and Patrick has to find a way to navigate their difficult lifestyles.

Hoult stars in the series alongside Luke Evans, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Tara Strong, and Alanna Ubach. Robot Chicken's Seth Green also lends his voice to Crossing Swords, in addition to his role as one of the show's executive producers.

Harvantine and Root created Crossing Swords after spending significant time working together on Robot Chicken. Green serves as executive producer along with Matt Senreich and Eric Towner. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios produces the series, which is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

You can check out the Crossing Swords synopsis below.

"Crossing Swords stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?"

