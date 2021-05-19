CSI: Vegas Trailer Released by CBS

The world of crime scene investigation is finally making a comeback at CBS. The network's most popular franchise returns this fall with CSI: Vegas, which is essentially a sequel to the original CSI series. William Peterson is returning as Gil Grissom, and he's joined by fellow CSI stars Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham. CSI: Vegas has been ordered to series and will take its old Wednesday night time slot on CBS this fall, and we now have our very first look at what the reboot/sequel as to offer.

During the CBS upfronts presentation on Wednesday, the network unveiled the first sneak peek trailer for CSI: Vegas, which doesn't show a ton of footage from the new series. It does, however, feature interviews from the cast and producers as they show off a few new shots and explain how the new series will connect to the original. It's abundantly clear in this trailer that the CSI we all fell in love with two decades ago is back in full force. You can check out the trailer above!

In addition to the returning stars, CSI: Vegas has added four franchise newcomers as series regulars. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon have all joined the cast of the sequel series. The new CSI: Vegas comes from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Writer Jason Tracey will serve as showrunner.

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

What did you think of the first trailer for CSI: Vegas? Are you looking forward to checking out the new series this fall? Let us know in the comments!