Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Unveils New Home Video Update

It’s been almost a year since the first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy was released, but the anime has yet to reveal more updates on the upcoming two films. The first part of Infinity Castle became the most successful anime film of all time, which means the next two parts will have even bigger shoes to fill. However, while the updates on Part 2 are taking longer than expected, the anime continues to remain in the spotlight, especially after the special Screen X release in March this year. Additionally, the Blu-ray release date was confirmed last month, but it’s only limited to Japan so far. Even after months since the film’s release, it hasn’t revealed any streaming updates yet.

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We can expect an announcement not long from now since the Blu-ray DVD will be released on July 29th, 2026, in Japan. Additionally, the theatrical run has also ended in April, which further opens the door for a global streaming update. International fans will still have to wait longer for the home video’s release. In the meantime, the official website of the anime confirmed a Blu-ray & DVD All-In-One Exhibition. It will take place on May 16th and 17th, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day in Tokushima Prefecture. The exhibition aims to deliver package samples and pre-order the Blu-ray with store-specific purchase bonuses and limited editions with store-specific goods, along with recommendations from store staff, etc.

Demon Slayer Will Continue The Battle Against The Upper Moons in Infinity Castle Part 2

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While the main target of the Demon Slayers has always been Muzan Kibutsuji, the villain has hidden himself inside an endless labyrinth called Infinity Castle. If locating Muzan wasn’t difficult enough, all the demons in Japan stand in their way, including the Upper Moons. Even though two of them died in the first part, three still remain, including Upper Ranks One and Two. The first two Upper Ranks are way more powerful than even all the Hashira to handle, much less ordinary Demon Slayers.

Although Kokushibo has yet to enter the battlefield, Doma faced off against Kanao after killing Shinobu Kocho. Not only that, Nakime, the newly appointed Upper Rank Four, is the main target since her Blood Demon Art created the Infinity Castle. She sees everything that happens within the castle and bends the layout to her will. The Demon Slayers are trapped in Muzan’s stronghold with no means of escaping unless Nakime is brought down.

Even after defeating the Upper Moons, the tired and battered Demon Slayers will still have to face off against Muzan and find a way to end his reign of terror that has been ongoing for over a thousand years. While the anime doesn’t have a new project major planned for the year, several TV networks in Japan, including Fuji TV, are broadcasting the entire series, except the latest film, starting in April 2026.

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