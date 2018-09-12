’13 Reasons Why’ Star Cast in Frank Miller’s ‘Cursed’

Netflix’s television adaptation of Frank Miller‘s Cursed just gained a fan-favorite actress.

Deadline is reporting that Katherine Langford has been cast as Nimue in the upcoming live-action series, which is inspired by the upcoming YA novel illustrated by Miller and written by Tom Wheeler (The LEGO Ninjago Movie, The Cape). The series is expected to be a new take on the Lady of the Lake mythology from the era of King Arthur.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Langford is known for starring as Hannah Baker in the first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why, as well as roles in Love, Simon and the upcoming film Spontaneous. This marks Langford’s first foray into the comic book-esque realm, after she was previously rumored to be on the shortlist for DC’s Batgirl solo movie.

Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Langford), a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. It is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Cursed is being executive produced by Miller, Wheeler, Silenn Thomas (300, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), and Zetna Fuentes (Jessica Jones, Ray Donovan), the latter of whom will direct the first two episodes. Miller and Wheeler’s Cursed book is expected to debut in the fall of 2019, with the goal of both mediums telling the same story in different capacities.

“I have always been entranced by the mythological Arthur story – and by Nimue, in particular,” Miller said in a statement when the book was announced. “It can be interpreted in any number of ways – from a delightful children’s story, as in Sword in the Stone, to a terrifying interpretation like Excalibur. This tale represents an incredible opportunity and an exciting challenge for me as an illustrator, and I’m excited to collaborate on the story with Thomas Wheeler. I inherited a collection of antique children’s books from my mother, and I’ve always wanted to have a crack at it myself. This project is a dream come true.”

Wheeler added, “I am honored and humbled to be working with the living legend Frank Miller on Cursed. I cannot think of a writer-artist who has had a more formative impact on my growth as a storyteller.”

Are you excited to see Langford join Cursed? Let us know what you think in the comments below.