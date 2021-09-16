Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Is Now Streaming On Peacock TV

The Lost Symbol, NBCUniversal’s new series based on Dan Brown‘s follow-up to The Da Vinci Code, is now streaming on Peacock. The series launched this morning, focusing on protagonist Robert Langdon, who was played by Tom Hanks in two feature films and is now being portrayed by Ashley Zukerman. The series follows Langdon on a quest to uncover a conspiracy that could come with world-shattering ramifications, and also stars Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds).

Reportedly, The Lost Symbol being developed as a feature film (presumably to star Hanks), only for the dense subject matter to cause complications with that approach before it was reimagined as this new series.

“I think that we’re just lucky that, for whatever reason, the third book hadn’t been done as a film anyway because it just serves as an origin, as a jumping-off point so well, it’s just such a personal story to him,” Zukerman recently told ComicBook. “It’s about a family that defines him. It’s about a relationship that defines him. So it means that, as a series, we get to launch him really well and we get to put him very quickly … He doesn’t have to just jump into an esoteric situation that he has to work to feel something towards. He feels a lot right from the beginning just because of the circumstances and that challenges him a lot, and then we get to see a lot.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron [Howard] and Brian [Grazer] again on another Langdon project,” Brown shared earlier this year about the endeavor. “We’ve all wanted to make The Lost Symbol for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television, and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”

Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming added, “The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen. Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

You can read the official synopsis for The Lost Symbol below.

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller The Lost Symbol, the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

