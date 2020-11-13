Dan Stevens Voicing Prince Charles and Prince Philip In The Prince Animated Series For HBO Max

✖

HBO Max's upcoming satirical animated series about the British Royal Family has tapped Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens to voice both Prince Charles and Price Philip in the show according to Deadline. Coming from Family Guy producer Gary Janetti and 20th Century Fox TV it's inspired by Janetti's Instagram account where he pokes fun at the family and the media circus that surrounds them all told through the eyes of Prince George, the oldest son of Prince William and Cate Middleton. The young prince is the third in line for the crown after his father and grandfather. In addition to serving as writer and creator, Janetti will voice George in the animated series as well.

The Prince, written and executive produced by Gary Janetti, is a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child. The youngest heir to the British throne welcomed Stevens as the voices of his grandfather and great-grandfather. Stevens joins a cast that in addition to Janetti includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

"We're so excited to bring the world Gary's created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know - that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said when the series was announced. "We can't wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square."

The official description for the series reads: "Before George rules Britannia, he'll be laying down his own laws in Janetti's comedic take on the future King of England's childhood as seen from the prince's own point of view. Because his succession isn't coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times - from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family's sea of corgis to primary school with commoners. The Prince also features notable characters in George's life such as his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth-in-line-for-the-throne little sister Charlotte, his modern Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry, his great-grandad Philip, and - who can forget - his Gan Gan Elizabeth."