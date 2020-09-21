Daniel Dae Kim Joins Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes

✖

LOST and Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim is headed to Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes. The actor will be making a guest starring appearance in the upcoming episode "Bo Bo Business" premiering Friday, September 25th. In the episode Kim will lend his voice to Mr. Hong, owner of Hong's Korean Market and neighbor of the Casagrandes.

The Emmy Award-winning The Casagrandes tells the story of Ronnie Anne who moves to the city with his mom and older brother to live with their big, loving family, the Casagrandes. The series is a spinoff of The Loud House and showcases the culture, humor and love that's part of growing up in a multigenerational Mexican American family.

In "Bo Bo Business," Bobby gets into a disagreement with Abuelo and decides to use his new business ideas at the Mercado's competition, Hong's Korean Market. Mr. Hong (voiced by Kim), a neighbor of the Casagrandes and the owner of Hong's Korean Market, enthusiastically embraces Bobby's ideas.

The Casagrandes debuted on October 14, 2019 on Nickelodeon. The series, which is executive produced by Michael Rubiner with Miguel Puga serving as co-executive producer and award-winning cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz serving as consulting producer and cultural consultant, is now in its second season on the network. The series won Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program at this year's 47th Daytime Emmy Awards. It was also nominated for Outstanding Children's Animated Series.

The Casagrandes stars the voice talent of Izabella Alvarez (Ronnie Anne), Carlos PenaVega (Bobby), Eugenio Derbez (Dr. Arturo Santiago), Ken Jeong (Mr. Stanley Chang), Melissa Joan Hart (Mrs. Becca Chang), Leah Mei Gold (Sid Chang), and Lexi Sexton (Adelaide Chang).

You can check out the official synopsis for "Bo Bo Business" below.

The Casagrandes episode “Bo Bo Business” premiers Friday, September 25th at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

