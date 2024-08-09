Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Takes to the Water: Check Out This Exclusive Clip

The seventh season of Emmy-winning PBS Kids series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood premieres on August 12th, and Fred Rogers Productions has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look. The new season promises a “fresh new view” into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe: for the very first time in the show’s history, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood will feature stories from the points-of-view of not only Daniel, but his best friends too. The new season kicks off with “Something About Trolley,” a special 22-minute episode where Daniel and his friends wonder what’s new about Trolley.

In the clip, Trolley grows out a hovercraft-style raft and fan, preparing to take Daniel and his friends somewhere new and exciting. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series, a spinoff of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, launched in 2012, and has already aired almost 150 episodes. The show centers on Daniel Tiger and Trolley, who first appeared in live-action puppet form on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, as well as a cast of both familiar and new characters who live in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Created by Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues, Super Why), the series is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

Here’s the synopsis for the show, per Fred Rogers Productions:

“Each half-hour episode will include one story from Daniel’s own perspective and another from the viewpoints of other characters including Katerina Kittycat, Miss Elaina, O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Jodi Platypus, Max and Chrissie. The hit series’ iconic ‘Imagination Moments’ will also be presented from the unique viewpoints of the other characters to illustrate each friend’s own imaginative style.

“This exciting focus on some of preschoolers’ favorite friends will help give fans of the series even more opportunities to see themselves represented on screen.

“In addition to new stories and strategy songs – including a helpful new potty strategy tune – in Season 7, young viewers and their families will also get to visit a new location and meet Jodi’s dad, Mr. Plat, who lives outside the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.”

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood debuts its seventh season on Monday on PBS Kids, the PBS Kids website and app.