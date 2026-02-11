Prime Video’s Hit Thriller Series Is Finally Back With a New Season

The more than year-long wait for one of Prime Video’s best shows is finally over. The Amazon streamer has been stocking its streaming library all February long with great TV shows and movies ranging from Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle to The Big Lebowski, and now the streamer’s hit thriller after it crashed back onto the platform with three new episodes!

Aldis Hodge is officially back as Alex Cross in Cross Season 2! Prime Video’s hit adaptation of James Patterson’s Alex Cross novel series returned for its second season on the Amazon streamer on February 11th. The series centers around the titular D.C.-based forensic psychologist and detective as he and his partner, Detective John Sampson, pursue some of America’s most dangerous killers. The series returned for its sophomore run with three new episodes now available to stream. New episodes of the eight-episode season drop weekly on Wednesdays leading into the Cross Season 2 finale on March 18th.

Prime Video’s Cross Is an Arresting Crime Thriller, and Season 2 Is Even More Intense Than the First

Cross was a breakout hit for Prime Video when it premiered in 2024 and reached 40 million global viewers in its first 20 days and secured a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 76% critic score, and it’s easy to see why. The twisty, high-stakes series puts a focus on character-driven suspense as Cross not only grapples with hunting down killers but also deals with the lingering, unresolved pain of his wife’s murder. Hodge delivers a commanding performance as Cross, capturing both his intellectual brilliance and his vulnerability, and his dynamic with Isaiah Mustafa’s Sampson is incredibly compelling.

If fans had any concern that the series would fall to the sophomore slump, they need not worry. While it’s too early for Cross Season 2 to garner Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores, early critic reviews indicate that the show’s second season is a darker, more intense follow-up that retains everything fans loved about the debut season. The character-driven storyline is just as thrilling as ever, and Season 2 ups the ante with the introduction of a new, complex case with a vigilante-style storyline that sees Cross hunting a ruthless female vigilante who targets corrupt billionaires. The introduction of new characters, particularly Matthew Lillard’s billionaire business titan Lance Durand, delivers higher stakes and more moral ambiguity, and Hodge once again delivers a terrific performance as the titular Cross, whose psychological profiling methods come into greater focus.

Will There Be a Cross Season 3?

That is the question everyone is eager to have an answer to after Cross returned with a strong start to Season 2. Unfortunately, the answer simply isn’t known. Prime Video has not officially renewed Cross for a third season, so fans will have to wait to find out the show’s future beyond the current season. Creator Ben Watkins did previously reveal that he has a four-year, multi-season plan for the series, so if Season 2 performs as well as Season 1, then a renewal would be likely.

