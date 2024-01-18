Daredevil: Born Again Episode Count May Change (Exclusive)

When Daredevil: Born Again was first announced, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told the audience at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H that the series would feature 18 episodes later. Now nearly two years after that initial announcement, the series has undergone a sizable creative shakeup. In addition to naming The Punisher scribe Dario Scardapane as the show's new showrunner, Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are now sitting in the helmer's chair for all new episodes. As things stand, fans are no longer guaranteed that healthy 18-episode order.

"The amount of episodes keeps fluctuating, so I don't really know the number that we're at right now. But it seems like there are a few shows that could work with more episodes, then some that just need eight or 10 or six. Echo is like five," Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio tells us.

Whatever the case, the Echo alumnus tells us that he and Born Again co-star Charlie Cox are fully prepared with whatever workload Marvel Studios tosses their way.

"I think this show could definitely work with more episodes, and I know that Charlie is, and I am too, happy to do that. But the number keeps fluctuating. I think you're gonna have to wait for an official announcement, because I don't want to say a number that we're going to do because I'm not even quite sure what it is."

We spoke to D'Onofrio and Echo creator David Mack in support of our latest edition of Creators on Creators, with the video of that full conversation coming soon.

